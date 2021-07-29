Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Price Down 5%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $134.65 and last traded at $135.47. Approximately 33,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 500,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.63.

ZLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.64.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $1,728,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 62,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total value of $10,043,837.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,689,209.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,254 shares of company stock valued at $53,316,139. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

