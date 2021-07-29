Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

Provident Financial stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.31. 168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.62. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

