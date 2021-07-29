Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. Essential Properties Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.300 EPS.

NYSE EPRT traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $29.87. 13,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,828. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.81.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

