Loki Price Reaches $0.56 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,860.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,330.75 or 0.05847204 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.66 or 0.01341304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.26 or 0.00351882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00122401 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.30 or 0.00615399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00347212 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.79 or 0.00267916 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

