SafeCoin (SAFE) Market Cap Hits $4.41 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 22.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 29th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $1,933.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 58.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,898.02 or 1.00092933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00029569 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $394.46 or 0.00989590 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.43 or 0.00352292 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.76 or 0.00398286 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005783 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00067657 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004350 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

