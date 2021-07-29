Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Shares Up 7.5%

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) shot up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.15 and last traded at $54.15. 13,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 290,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.02 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.76.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

