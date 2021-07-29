SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.47

Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.47 and last traded at $66.47, with a volume of 282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.72.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPXC. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. SPX’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 5,353.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,058,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,611,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,914,000 after acquiring an additional 348,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,926,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,578,000 after acquiring an additional 308,849 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter worth about $15,750,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

