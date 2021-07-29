Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLNCY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue raised shares of Glencore to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, July 9th.

GLNCY traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $9.07. 142,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Glencore has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.76.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

