Intrust Bank NA Purchases 11,202 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,094,000 after buying an additional 3,417,960 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,986,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $67,660,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,228,000 after buying an additional 1,258,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 182.6% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,361,000 after buying an additional 669,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.07. 46,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,847. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

