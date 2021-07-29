Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.53.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.71. 4,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.86. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $199.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.