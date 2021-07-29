Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 32,260 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 90,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,045 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.60. 389,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,935,260. General Motors has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.74.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. Argus raised their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

