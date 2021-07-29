Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,634,000 after acquiring an additional 879,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,041,000 after buying an additional 418,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $332,280,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.92. 22,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,967,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

