Founders Capital Management Invests $1.23 Million in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. Founders Capital Management owned about 0.51% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.38. 288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,572. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.40.

