Aspen Investment Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.3% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $153.39. The company had a trading volume of 186,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,962. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $152.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.76.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

