Baader Bank Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €101.52 ($119.44).

PUM stock traded down €0.20 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €103.95 ($122.29). 141,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €97.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion and a PE ratio of 102.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a fifty-two week high of €106.35 ($125.12).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

