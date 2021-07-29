Applied Capital LLC Invests $201,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,740 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 45.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $99,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 190.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 60,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 39,652 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $319,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RF traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 112,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,231,957. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.04.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

