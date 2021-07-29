Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,964 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,454,000 after acquiring an additional 628,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,298,000 after acquiring an additional 318,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,038,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,390,000 after purchasing an additional 127,257 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,196,137 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.