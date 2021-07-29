Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Shares of SAN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 167,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,839. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.95. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 100.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.