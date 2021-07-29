Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $4.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $271.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,432. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.57. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

