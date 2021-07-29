$597.74 Million in Sales Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will post $597.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $591.25 million to $602.10 million. Twilio posted sales of $400.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.58.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,309,721. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $398.42. 4,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,441. Twilio has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.81 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.43.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

