Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.47 billion.Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.85-2.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.34. 62,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,071. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $34.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 6.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.67.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

