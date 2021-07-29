Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will report sales of $82.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.90 million and the lowest is $82.50 million. Universal Technical Institute reported sales of $54.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year sales of $332.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.20 million to $332.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $403.10 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $406.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,789. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $8.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

