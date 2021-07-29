Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $396.28

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $396.28 and last traded at $394.74, with a volume of 2307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $390.37.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.44.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cintas by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,536,000 after purchasing an additional 207,605 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Cintas by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Cintas by 1,015.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

