Williams-Sonoma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,499 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,024% compared to the average volume of 306 call options.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total value of $833,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,962 shares in the company, valued at $90,721,982.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSM traded up $2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,137. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.07. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

