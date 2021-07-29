Auteco Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:MNXMF) Short Interest Up 941.7% in July

Auteco Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:MNXMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 941.7% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.
OTCMKTS:MNXMF remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Auteco Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08.
About Auteco Minerals
Read More: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Auteco Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auteco Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.