Auteco Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:MNXMF) Short Interest Up 941.7% in July

Auteco Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:MNXMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 941.7% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

OTCMKTS:MNXMF remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Auteco Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08.

About Auteco Minerals

Auteco Minerals Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia and Canada. The company primarily focuses on exploration and evaluation of gold resources at the Pickle Crow Gold Project. It has an option to acquire 80% interest in the Pickle Crow gold project located in Ontario, Canada.

