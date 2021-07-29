Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%.

Shares of ALGT traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,650. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.85.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGT. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.15.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

