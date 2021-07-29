Fragasso Group Inc. Invests $227,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 19.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,372,000 after buying an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Corteva by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after acquiring an additional 175,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.