180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $393,000 Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$112.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Shares of CP opened at $71.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

