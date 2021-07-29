First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.13

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.13 and last traded at $66.80, with a volume of 5195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.10.

FAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 271.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

