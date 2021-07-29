TerraCredit Achieves Market Cap of $439,140.69 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $439,140.69 and $310,629.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraCredit has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CREDITUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.