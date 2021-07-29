DeHive (DHV) Price Up 8% This Week

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. DeHive has a total market cap of $478,490.20 and approximately $2.39 million worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001421 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00037961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00100397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00123590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,925.82 or 1.00162677 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.49 or 0.00796485 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DHVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.