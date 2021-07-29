Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 1,075.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of GLRI stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. Glori Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
About Glori Energy
