Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Holdings Cut by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 72.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 110.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.71. The stock had a trading volume of 119,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,255. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

