Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 914,387 shares of company stock valued at $210,826,193. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $245.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,940. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $248.40. The company has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

