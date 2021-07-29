Lokken Investment Group LLC Invests $615,000 in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000.

CIBR traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,246. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.50.

