Brokerages Set World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) PT at $58.42

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.42.

WWE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NYSE:WWE traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.81. 2,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,136. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.33. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

