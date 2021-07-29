Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 9,716.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,561 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in AON by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AON by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in AON by 1,813.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded up $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $264.28. The company had a trading volume of 94,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,345. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $265.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AON. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

