Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.56.

VG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $1,145,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vonage during the first quarter worth $146,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vonage during the first quarter worth $399,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vonage during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Vonage during the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -111.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vonage has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $15.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

