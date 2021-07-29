Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.54 Million

Equities analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report sales of $83.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.90 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $80.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $334.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $327.20 million to $340.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $351.17 million, with estimates ranging from $320.10 million to $373.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.13. 1,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,591. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

