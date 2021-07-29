Short Interest in CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Decreases By 50.0%

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCOM remained flat at $$1.24 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 381. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $11.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. CCOM Group has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.34.

CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter. CCOM Group had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

CCOM Group, Inc engages in the distribution of heating, ventilating & air conditioning, climate control systems, plumbing, and electrical supplies. It serves the contractors, consumers, builders, and the commercial and industrial sectors. The company was founded on October 28, 1964 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, NJ.

