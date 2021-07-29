WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in July

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DGRE traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.04. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,764. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the period. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund comprises about 1.6% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. One Capital Management LLC owned about 14.86% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund worth $14,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

