Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Announces Earnings Results

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. Silicon Laboratories updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.100-$0.200 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.53. 3,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $163.43.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

