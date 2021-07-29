Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Summit Materials Put Options (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 518 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 896% compared to the average volume of 52 put options.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Summit Materials by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 26.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

SUM stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,331. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

