$317.49 Million in Sales Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to report sales of $317.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $319.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $315.37 million. Oak Street Health reported sales of $214.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

In related news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,260,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $436,657,836.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $766,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,529,238.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,049,590 shares of company stock valued at $481,918,244. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 292.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 40.5% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after buying an additional 101,250 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSH stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.00. 4,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,962. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.35.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

