Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.300-$7.400 EPS.

NYSE CCK traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $101.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,319. Crown has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.40.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

