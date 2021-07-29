Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. Retail Opportunity Investments updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.980-$1.020 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.54. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

