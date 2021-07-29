Brokerages Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) PT at C$7.82

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCP. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of WCP stock traded up C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,882. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.03. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.15 and a 1 year high of C$6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.61.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0163 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,453,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,721,816. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$679,587.37. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $158,675.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

