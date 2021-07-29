Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $534,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after buying an additional 2,121,597 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,895,000 after purchasing an additional 284,756 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after purchasing an additional 246,969 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,260,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $249.16. 33,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,151. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.81. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $178.28 and a 12 month high of $248.65.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

