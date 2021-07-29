HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,981 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $16,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 374.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,579,000 after purchasing an additional 526,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 313.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after buying an additional 494,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,112,000 after purchasing an additional 169,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,846. The stock has a market cap of $115.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $197.67.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

