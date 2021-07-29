Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 20 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Aspen Investment Management Inc cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $545,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock worth $27,929,875. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $529.38. 972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,986. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $509.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.44.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

